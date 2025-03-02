FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

MONROE MOCCASINS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Edge Out Moccasins to Sweep Snakes

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.

Using his speed to create a breakaway opportunity, Kayson Gallant was able to take Athens' first 1-0 lead of the weekend. The winger's 26th goal of the season was rifled past Sean Kuhn 12:14 into the game.

Athens doubled its lead later on in the first, with Garrett Milan deflecting his team-leading 29th tally of the year into the Monroe cage.

Georgia native Seth Bacon had a long-range shot beat William Lavalliere up high right at the midway point of regulation to pull one back for the Snakes.

It was a nervy second half of the game for the Rock Lobsters, as the Moccasins logged 23 of their 38 shots in the third period; however Lavalliere was able to stand tall and earn a second-star spot with 37 saves on the afternoon.

The Rock Lobsters (32-6-2, 88 pts) travel to Michigan for a three-game set split against two teams. They open their weekend with a Friday-night contest against the Motor City Rockers at 7:35 p.m.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Upset Thunderbirds

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Game three of the weekend between the Wolves and Thunderbirds took place this Sunday evening at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The first two games of the weekend belonged to the Thunderbirds with identical scores of 3-2 both nights. For Carolina, they would come into the night riding a 14 game win streak, while for the Wolves, it would be a chance to break a 3 game skid, while also trying to best the Thunderbirds for the first time this season having dropped the 5 previous games.

Carolina would dominate the action in period number one, but were unable to get one past Wolves starter Breandan Colgan, and the first twenty minute ended up being a scoreless tie, with Carolina outshooting Watertown 23-6 in the frame.

At 3:09 of the second period the Wolves struck first when Davide Gaeta slapped home a rebound and beat Thunderbirds starter Mario Cavaliere, giving the Wolves the early advantage. Trevor Grasby was credited with the assist on the goal.

It didn't take the Thunderbirds long to respond, as at just 1:16 later Gus Ford ripped a pass from Dmitri Seyutin past Colgan knotting the game at one a piece.

At 9:41 of the period, Gus Ford netted his second of the period, giving the Thunderbirds their first lead of the evening. Zach White and Roman Kraemer were credited with the assists on the play. and making the score 2-1.

Watertown once again tied the score, this time at 2-2, when Trevor Lord slapped one past Cavaliere at the 10:26 point, assisted by Kyle Powell and Trevor Grasby.

The Wolves jumped back into the lead at the 18:57 mark when Marc Bottero played the puck off the wall to himself, and snapped one to the top corner, putting Watertown up 3-2. The Wolves goalkeeper Breandan Colgan was the assist on the goal.

Carolina continued to outshoot Watertown, but the Wolves took the 3-2 lead to the room after 40 minutes of play.

At 9:34 of the third Andrew Whalen gave the Wolves some breathing room unassisted as he was able to carry the puck from the defensive end and snipe a short handed goal past Cavaliere making the score 4-2.

Trevor Lord would slide home an empty netter at 18:25 extending the lead to 5-2.

The Wolves would battle off a Thunderbirds mad scramble over the next minute and a half and come away with the 5-2 win, sending Carolina to defeat for the first time in 15 games.

The Wolves will head out on the road next weekend to take on the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night, before heading over to Fraser, MI. on Saturday and Sunday to battle the Motor City Rockers.

For the Carolina Thunderbirds, they will head back home to Winston-Salem to host the Columbus River Dragons on Friday and Saturday.

Carolina Drops Series Finale to Watertown, 5-2

Gus Ford records 350th point in FPHL career in losing effort

by Brendan Reilly

Watertown, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds 15-game win streak came to an end on Sunday evening against the Watertown Wolves falling 5-2 at the Watertown Arena.

After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Watertown (24-15-2) broke the deadlock on Davide Gaeta's third goal of the weekend just 3:09 into the 2nd period. Carolina (32-8-3) answered less than a minute later on the power play. Gus Ford knocked home his first goal of the night beating Wolves netminder Breandan Colgan over the glove tying the game at one. Ford would beat Colgan again at the 9:41 mark of the frame for his 350th point in the FPHL and pushing Carolina ahead, 2-1.

Following Ford's goal, Watertown got a power play goal of their own 45 seconds later tying the game at two, and with 63 seconds remaining in the 2nd period, Marc Bottero banked a pass to himself and beat Carolina netminder Mario Cavaliere giving Watertown the lead for good, 3-2.

In the final 20 minutes, despite 20 shots for the Thunderbirds, the Wolves got a short-handed goal from Andrew Whalen and an empty netter with 1:35 left in regulation to snap Carolina's 15-game win streak with a 5-2 victory.

The Thunderbirds now return home to Winston-Salem to host division rival Columbus next weekend starting on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

