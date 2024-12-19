Lobster Lowdown - Teddy Bear Toss

Athens, get ready for an exciting evening of hockey, holiday spirit, and community giving! This Saturday, the Athens Rock Lobsters will host their first-ever Teddy Bear Toss at the Akins Ford Arena. This unique and heartwarming event is a chance for fans to combine their love of sports with the joy of giving back to those in need during the holiday season.

What Is a Teddy Bear Toss?

The Teddy Bear Toss is a beloved tradition in hockey arenas across the globe, and now it's coming to Athens! Here's how it works: fans are encouraged to bring as many teddy bears or stuffed animals as they want to the game. When the Rock Lobsters score their first goal, fans will toss their stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration. These stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to local charities, spreading joy and warmth to children and families who need it most.

What You Need to Know:

Bring Multiple Bears: There's no limit! The more bears you bring, the more smiles you'll create.

Timing is Key: Wait for the Rock Lobsters to score their first goal before tossing your stuffed animals onto the ice.

Charity Focus: All donated bears will go to local charities to ensure they find their way to deserving children during the holiday season.

Safety First: Please ensure the bears are clean and free of hard or sharp objects to avoid any accidents on the ice.

Why You Should Participate:

The Teddy Bear Toss is more than just a fun spectacle; it's an opportunity to give back to our community and brighten the holiday season for others. Plus, cheering on the Rock Lobsters as they aim for that first goal will be an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a long-time hockey fan or new to the game, this is a perfect way to get involved.

Event Details:

Date: This Saturday, December 21st

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Time: Game starts at 7:00 PM

Bring Friends, Bears, and Fun!

Make this event even more memorable by bringing your friends and family. Pack your bags with teddy bears, and come ready to cheer for the Athens Rock Lobsters as they hit the ice against their rivals. The atmosphere is sure to be electric, and you'll be part of a beautiful community effort to spread holiday cheer.

So mark your calendar and join us for a night of hockey, generosity, and joy. Together, let's make the Athens Rock Lobsters' first Teddy Bear Toss an event to remember!

