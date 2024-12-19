Watertown Wolves Announce Coaching Changes

December 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, N.Y. - The Watertown Wolves are announcing today that the team has relieved Charlie Pens, Jr. of his duties as Head Coach. Justin Coachman has been named Head Coach and will assume duties immediately.

Coachman brings years of experience to the team and two Federal Prospect Hockey League Championship titles that he earned while serving as Defenseman for the Watertown Wolves. He has recently served as Assistant Club Ice Hockey Coach for the SUNY Jefferson Cannoneer hockey team right here in Watertown.

"I would like to start by saying thank you to Barry and Don for the opportunity to come back to the organization where my professional career started," Coachman says. "I arrived in Watertown late in the 2018 season, played with the Wolves for 5 seasons and then did a final year in Binghamton. I have been in the area since. It was amazing to see the growth and support of the organization as we were able to bring two championships to the city and I am excited to help build those relationships within the community again. Without the fans and community support, there would not be a team here. Let's go Wolves! Watertown is ready for another championship!"

Coach Coachman's first game will be this Friday, December 20, 2024 against the Venom at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available online now at watertownwolves.net or at your local Kinney Drugs.

