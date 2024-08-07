Lloyd Pandi and Tevin Brown Honoured at the 2024 CEBL Awards

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the winners of the 2024 CEBL Awards and the All-CEBL Teams at an event at Le Centre Sheraton Montréal on Wednesday evening. The Ottawa BlackJacks had two winners, including guard Lloyd Pandi who took home the Defensive Player of the Year honours, while guard Tevin Brown was named co-winner of the Clutch Player of the Year.

Pandi set a single-season CEBL record with 44 steals in 2024 for the BlackJacks during the regular season, good enough for 2.3 steals per game - a half steal ahead of the next closest eligible player. The Ottawa native also averaged 3.8 defensive rebounds, 5.7 total rebounds, and nearly a block per game (0.7) this season, while contributing on the offensive end with averages of 11.9 points and 2.8 assists in 19 games. He is a previous two-time winner of the U SPORTS Player of the Year award (now named Developmental Player of the Year) in 2020 and 2021.

For the first time in league history, there was co-winners of the Clutch Player of the Year award presented annually to the player with the most Target Score Winners. Ottawa's Tevin Brown and Calgary's Stefan Smith shared the league lead in Target Score Winners with four apiece this season. Brown averaged a team-high 17.2 points, 3.6 three-pointers made, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season.

The Vancouver Bandits also made a strong showing in the league's major awards this year. Guard Tazé Moore was named the Most Valuable Player, while fellow guard Koby McEwen earned the title of Canadian Player of the Year. Coach Kyle Julius also received recognition, being honored with the Coach of the Year award.

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings of the CEBL, and a special gift on behalf of the league's partner at Foot Locker.

Award nominees, winners and All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian Teams are determined by votes cast by the league's head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team.

The CEBL Awards was the first official event of 2024 Championship Weekend (CW24), which is being held in Montréal, QC between August 7-11. The Conference Final doubleheader is set for Friday, August 9 at Verdun Auditorium, kicking off with the West's Calgary Surge and Vancouver Bandits at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the East's Montréal Alliance and Niagara River Lions at 8 p.m. ET. The winners then square off Sunday, August 11 at 6 p.m. ET in the CEBL Championship Final at Verdun Auditorium. For full details on the CEBL's playoff format and 2024 matchups, please visit https://www.cebl.ca/playoffs.

