Tazé Moore, Koby Mcewen Highlight Winners at 2024 CEBL Awards

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the winners of the 2024 CEBL Awards and the All-CEBL Teams at an event at Le Centre Sheraton Montréal on Wednesday evening. The Vancouver Bandits had three winners, including guard Tazé Moore who took home top honours as Most Valuable Player, while guard Koby McEwen was named Canadian Player of the Year and Kyle Julius earned Coach of the Year honours.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

2024 CEBL Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Tazé Moore (Vancouver Bandits)

Canadian Player of the Year: Koby McEwen (Vancouver Bandits)

Coach of the Year: Kyle Julius (Vancouver Bandits)

Sixth Man of the Year: Aaryn Rai (Niagara River Lions)

Developmental Player of the Year: Simon Hildebrandt (Winnipeg Sea Bears)

Defensive Player of the Year: Lloyd Pandi (Ottawa BlackJacks)

Clutch Player of the Year (Co-Winners): Tevin Brown (Ottawa), Stefan Smith (Calgary Surge)

Fox 40 Officiating Recognition Award: Vernon Bovell

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings of the CEBL, and a special gift on behalf of the league's partner at Foot Locker.

In his first CEBL season, Moore made major contributions in numerous stat categories for the Bandits, finishing first in league average in assists (7.3), third in rebounds (8.1), fourth in steals (1.6) and 10th in points (17.6). His 124 total assists were the second-most in a single season in CEBL history and he became the first player to record two triple-doubles in the same regular season. The 6-foot-5 guard's first triple-double on June 13 was the first in Bandits' history and part of a historic night that saw Moore score a franchise-record 35 points, while adding 16 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Winnipeg.

McEwen led the CEBL in three-pointers made per game (tie-3.4), was second in total three-pointers made (54), fifth in three-point percentage (44.3), and ranked fourth among Canadians in total points (295), all of which were career highs. The Toronto native's career season for the Bandits also included personal bests in average points per game (18.4), field goals made (5.9), free throw percentage (88.3), offensive rebounds (1.2), rebounds (tie-4.8), steals (1.2) and blocked shots (0.5).

Julius was named CEBL Coach of the Year after leading Vancouver to its best record in franchise history (14-6) and a first-place overall finish for the first time. The Bandits went near-perfect at home (9-1) and posted a league-best plus-177 overall point differential, nearly 50 points better than the next closest team.

Rai appeared in all 20 games for the River Lions in 2024, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.2 minutes per game, and was tied for third in the league with three Target Score Winners. Despite primarily coming off the bench for Niagara, the 6-foot-6 forward ranked in the top three or four in numerous major stat categories for the team.

Hildebrandt took home the Developmental Player of the Year award (formerly named U SPORTS Player of the Year) for the second consecutive season. He appeared in all 20 games for the Sea Bears in 2024, averaging 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds. The Winnipeg native broke out for 19 points, seven rebounds and five three-pointers on July 20 against rival Saskatchewan.

Pandi set a single-season CEBL record with 44 steals in 2024 for the BlackJacks, good enough for 2.3 steals per game - a half steal ahead of the next closest eligible player. The Ottawa native also averaged 3.8 defensive rebounds, 5.7 total rebounds, and nearly a block per game (0.7) this season, while contributing on the offensive end with averages of 11.9 points and 2.8 assists in 19 games. He is a previous two-time winner of the U SPORTS Player of the Year award (now named Developmental Player of the Year) in 2020 and 2021.

For the first time in league history, there was co-winners of the Clutch Player of the Year award presented annually to the player with the most Target Score Winners. Ottawa's Tevin Brown and Calgary's Stefan Smith shared the league lead in Target Score Winners with four apiece this season.

Bovell took home the Fox 40 Officiating Recognition Award, presented to the official who best embodies the CEBL's goal of development of the sport of basketball in Canada by both maintaining a high level of performance and personal improvement, while also elevating their teammates and the league as a whole. The official must foster a work environment that promotes communication, good sportsmanship and celebrates the differences that make up the mosaic of the sport of basketball.

The 2024 All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian Teams were also revealed at the CEBL Awards:

All CEBL First Team: Tazé Moore (Vancouver Bandits), Justin Wright-Foreman (Winnipeg Sea Bears), Cat Barber (Scarborough Shooting Stars), Khalil Ahmad (Niagara River Lions), Nick Ward (Vancouver Bandits)

All CEBL Second Team: Jahvon Blair (Niagara River Lions), Koby McEwen (Vancouver Bandits), Teddy Allen (Saskatchewan Rattlers), Jalen Harris (Saskatchewan Rattlers), Chris Smith (Montréal Alliance)

CEBL All-Canadian Team: Jahvon Blair (Niagara River Lions), Koby McEwen (Vancouver Bandits), Sean Miller-Moore (Calgary Surge), Mathieu Kamba (Calgary Surge), Brody Clarke (Edmonton Stingers)

Award nominees, winners and All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian Teams are determined by votes cast by the league's head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team.

The CEBL Awards was the first official event of 2024 Championship Weekend (CW24), which is being held in Montréal, QC between August 7-11. The Conference Final doubleheader is set for Friday, August 9 at Verdun Auditorium, kicking off with the West's Calgary Surge and Vancouver Bandits at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the East's Montréal Alliance and Niagara River Lions at 8 p.m. ET. The winners then square off Sunday, August 11 at 6 p.m. ET in the CEBL Championship Final at Verdun Auditorium. For full details on the CEBL's playoff format and 2024 matchups, please visit https://www.cebl.ca/playoffs.

The Championship Final halftime show will be performed by multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Fefe Dobson, while Montréal-based award-winning rapper, FouKi, and Laval-based award-winning French rapper, Shreez, will perform at the Conference Finals. Ticket and event information is available at cebl.ca/cw24.

All CW24 games will be televised live on TSN and RDS in Canada, NLSE in the United States, and available to stream on CEBL+ Powered By BetVictor, TSN+ and Courtside 1891 for subscribers outside North America.

