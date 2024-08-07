Sea Bears' Hildebrandt Named CEBL's Developmental Player of the Year for Second Straight Season

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that Simon Hildebrandt has been named the league's Developmental Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. In his second CEBL campaign this year, the 6-9 University of Manitoba product averaged 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as one of only two collegiate players to appear in all 20 of his team's regular-season contests.

Re-named from "U SPORTS Player of the Year" to capture the CEBL Draft's new inclusion of CCAA student athletes this season, the award recognizes the most outstanding player who was drafted to the league from the Canadian collegiate ranks. The Sea Bears selected Hildebrandt in the draft's first round in back-to-back seasons, at first overall in 2023 and eighth overall in 2024.

Hildebrandt played a key role for his hometown team once again in 2024, starting eight games and ranking fifth on the team in total minutes. He reached double-figure scoring in three games, headlined by a professional career-high 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, July 20 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. In the previous game on July 18 against Vancouver, he scored 15 points on 3-5 from deep to pace the Sea Bears' bench.

The 21-year-old forward was also a difference-maker on the defensive end, having logged a standout two-steal, two-block effort July 25 against Calgary. He led the team in defensive rebounding in two different games, including a season-high performance of seven total retrieves on July 13 against Vancouver.

In a highly decorated freshman season at the University of Manitoba in 2022-23, Hildebrandt was named both the U SPORTS and Canada West Rookie of the Year, also earning U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and Canada West First Team All-Star selections. As a sophomore this past season, he earned his second straight Canada West First Team selection after posting averages of 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

"Winning back-to-back CEBL Developmental Player of the Year awards is a fantastic accomplishment for Simon. He made big strides again this season," said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "As a hometown kid, Simon has helped connect our team to the city and represented our organization in a first-class way. All of Winnipeg and Sea Bears Nation celebrate with Simon!"

The 2024 CEBL Awards is the first event of Championship Weekend 2024 (CW24) in Montreal, Q.C. Hildebrandt and the other winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Le Centre Sheraton Wednesday night. For more information about CW24, visit cebl.ca/cw24-schedule.

Award nominees and winners are determined by votes cast by the league's head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team. All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings of the CEBL, and a special gift on behalf of the league's partner at Foot Locker.

The Sea Bears announced in April their successful bid, in collaboration with the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg, to host CEBL Championship Weekend 2025 next season. The host receives an automatic bye to the conference finals, which means fans can look forward to cheering on their Sea Bears in the 2025 Western Conference Final. For regular content and updates, follow @wpgseabears on all social channels.

