Living the Oakland Roots SC Experience: USL All Access

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr recap their weekend in Northern California for the derby clash between Oakland Roots SC and Sacramento Republic FC and their respective travelogues to and from the contest, and look at some of the notable transactions that have occurred this week including a record-setting transfer for USL League One's South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Watts then welcomes Loudoun United FC Head Coach Ryan Martin to the show for an in-depth discussion that looks at the contrast between Loudoun's former existence as an affiliate of D.C. United and now as a club that stands in its own right, Martin's path in the coaching ranks, the success the veterans have brought to the side this season, and why you'll always see him in a baseball cap on the sidelines.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

