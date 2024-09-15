LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Orlando City B vs New England Revolution II: Sept 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Orlando City B Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 15, 2024
- Toronto FC II (3) - New York City FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Huntsville City FC Earns 6-3 Win at Atlanta United 2 - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City B Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - June 7, 2024
- Orlando City B Drops Physical Matchup, 3-1, against Inter Miami CF II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II - June 2, 2024
- Orlando City B Dominant in 5-0 Win over Huntsville City FC
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - May 26, 2024