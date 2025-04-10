Sports stats



MLS NEXT Pro Inter Miami CF II

LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Inter Miami CF II vs TFC II: Apr 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central