LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Colorado Rapids 2 vs Sporting Kansas City II: Apr 27, 2025
April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Colorado Rapids 2 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 27, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Match at University of Denver Soccer Stadium against Sporting KC II
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to an Undefeated MNUFC2 During Home Opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Home Match of the Season against Minnesota United FC 2
- Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6 for Game-Winning Goal against North Texas SC