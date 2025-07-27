LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Los Angeles Football Club 2 vs Sporting Kansas City II: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
LAFC2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the LAFC2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Score Three, Hold Inter Miami CF II Scoreless in Dominant Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Home to FC Cincinnati 2 - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Tops Columbus Crew 2, 2-1 - Toronto FC II
- Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Post Record-Breaking 9-2 Win over New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Real Monarchs Defeated, 4-0, at the Town FC - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LAFC2 Stories
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2
- LAFC Signs Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, Diego Rosales and Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute
- LAFC2 Announce Technical Staff for 2024 Season
- LAFC2 Announce 2024 Season Roster