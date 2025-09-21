LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Chattanooga FC vs Carolina Core FC: Sept 21, 2025
Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chattanooga FC Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025
- Union II clinch 13th win of the season; Marks records 10 saves - Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Philadelphia Union II - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- Chattanooga FC Players Pay Special Visit to Children's Hospital at Erlanger
- Chattanooga FC Clinches MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Spot
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Carolina Core FC
- Chattanooga FC Pulls off Historic Comeback to Move One Step Closer to Playoff Spot
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Crown Legacy FC