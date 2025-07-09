LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Atlanta United 2 vs FC Cincinnati 2: July 9, 2025
July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Atlanta United 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Atlanta United 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 9, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Hold Atlanta United 2 Scoreless, Earn Two Points in Seventh Shootout Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Crown Legacy FC Tie Carolina Core FC, Drop Shootout - Crown Legacy FC
- Carolina Core FC Earns Two Points After Defeating Crown Legacy FC in PK Shootout - Carolina Core FC
- Tacoma Defiance Loans Ryan Baer to the Richmond Kickers - Tacoma Defiance
- FC Cincinnati 2 Face Midweek Test against Atlanta United 2 - FC Cincinnati 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United 2 Stories
- Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement
- Atlanta United Signs Two Players to Short-Term Agreements
- Atlanta United 2 Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Atlanta United 2 Announces 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
- Atlanta United 2 Announces New Signings for 2025