Litchard Nets Another Hat Trick; Bugs Earn a Point in Tough OT Loss to IceRays

December 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (16-12-1) got a hat trick from their Captain, but it wasn't enough as they got edged out in OT to the Corpus Christi IceRays, 4-3 at the American Bank Center Friday night.

The Bugs and IceRays both had their chances in the opening period, but both goalies came up w/ big stops respectively to keep the contest scoreless after one. SHV led in SOG, 13-12.

SHV lit the lamp at 6:26 of the second when Brent Litchard took a perfect feed from Bryce Boucher and hammered in his 11th of the year into the far side of the net to give the Bugs a 1-0 lead. Boucher and Gleb Akimov picked up the helpers on the game's first goal. CC answered back at 10:16 w/ an awkward tally from Will Reardon as he shot a goal in to tie the game, 1-1 when at the same time a fight ensued from David Ehrhard and Raymond Perrault. The Bugs would regain the lead at 12:02 when Litchard had space in the slot and wired in his second goal of the game through traffic to give his team a 2-1 edge. Carter McKay and Evan Adams earned the assists. The IceRays responded yet again at 13:08 as Cody Kempf got in front and lifted home his ninth tally of the year to even the score, 2-2.

SHV would take the lead once again just 29 seconds into the third as Litchard raced into the LW circle and speared home his third goal of the night completing the hat trick for the second time this season. Litchard's third tally was assisted by Ian Emery and McKay to give SHV a 3-2 edge. The lead was short-lived yet again as Will Reardon steered in his seventh goal of the year to tie the game up again, 3-3 at 1:04.

The game would stay tied 3-3 going into OT where on the PP it was Matteus Soderbom slamming his third goal of the year from the RW circle lifting the IceRays to a 4-3 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs and IceRays will continue their three-game series tomorrow night from the American Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

