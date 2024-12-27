Pregame Rituals with the Tauros

December 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Whether it's throwing a football around, drinking the same drink at the same time, or carving out time for a 20-minute nap, pregame routines are important for the mindset of Tauros' players.

"I think having it is just like, it gets me focused," said defenseman Ty James. "Because then I can like just think about just doing the things I need to do, instead of thinking [about] the big picture of the game."

James' routine starts with a nap that begins around noon and ends around 4 p.m. Following his slumber, James says he eats the same chicken and rice meal and then leaves for the arena. When he arrives at the arena for pregame meetings, he drinks a White Monster energy drink - a once a day indulgence. The beverage choice provides him energy for the game as well as some good-natured joshing from his teammates.

"I get bashed on it every day, but it's the same energy drink every single day," James said.

James' routine continues as he gets dressed for the game. The 19-year-old said that he needs to get dressed right side before left side, meaning his right skate is put on before his left, never the other way around. James' said he's had this routine for about five or six years, but isn't really sure how it started.

"I just like, can't change it. It's a good habit I've gotten into and I feel like, I call it like bad juju or whatever it is, like, I think it's just if I mess it up, like I'm gonna just play bad or like something's gonna go wrong," James said.

Second-year Tauro, Murray Marvin-Cordes, has an opposite approach.

"I've never been a guy who's had, you know, like an insane, you know, list of things that I have to get through before the game," he said. "I think it's all just kind of about, like, when you get to that first time you step on the ice during the game that you're ready to go."

Marvin-Cordes said he tries to focus on eating right and hydrating before the game. The Minnesota native said he normally eats a pasta dish about three hours before the game and drinks two Gatorades before hitting the ice. This routine ensures he won't be hungry or dehydrated during the game.

The Tauros' forward isn't totally immune to superstition. Marvin-Cordes said that one superstition he has is that he flips the puck around on his stick and in the air during the downtime in between on ice pregame drills.

Since every player has their own routines, superstitions, and pregame rituals the locker room before the game can be somewhat quiet and empty. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but there's a fine line between being prepared for action and being tense or over serious.

"Most of the time that's a good thing, you know, you want to be focused and pretty serious," said Marvin-Cordes. "But, you know, if guys start getting too serious, like, sometimes you gotta, like, throw in a joke or somebody's just gotta, you know, start having fun before the game, because it's a new game, it's another day you get to play hockey."

Marvin-Cordes and teammate Chuck Owens try to bring that fun atmosphere by throwing around a football pregame - something the pair started doing at the start of the year.

"It's kind of like a fun thing that you do before the game," Marvin-Cordes said.

The team tries to find the balance between being mentally and physically prepared for the game while also making sure they understand to have fun and bring good energy to enjoy the moment.

"I think just having high energy in the room and being motivated has been a big thing for us," James said.

The Minotauros will need to bring that good energy to the rink as they finish off their December schedule with a New Years Eve game against the Central Division leading Bismarck Bobcats.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

Pregame Rituals with the Tauros - Minot Minotauros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.