Matteus Soderbom OT Winner Lifts IceRays over Mudbugs

December 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (21-6-2) take the opening game of a three-game series against the Shreveport Mudbugs (16-3-0) in a 4-3 overtime thriller at the American Bank Center Friday night. Matteus Soderbom scored his third power play goal of the season in overtime to lift the IceRays over the Mudbugs extending their win streak to seven games.

"Feels really good to get two points and remain on top in the division... Vlad (Bryzgalov) had a really good game, and the penalty kill in the 3rd period was a huge turning point," said Soderbom following the win.

The IceRays and Mudbugs played a very open and free 1st period allowing dangerous looks on both IceRays Goalie Vladislav Brygalov and Mudbugs Goalie Nikola Goich. For all the chances each side had Goich and Bryzgalov were stout in the first 20 each posting double digit saves in the period. Shreveport received the one power play in the period on a Hooking minor by IceRays Defenseman Pier-Olivier Allard, but the IceRays managed to kill oY the penalty with ease. Corpus Christi hit the post twice in the frame, first by Forward Billy Biedermann and then late in the frame Defenseman Max Ranstrom found the crossbar.

That was as close as the IceRays or Mudbugs would come and went to the 2nd period in a scoreless tie.

Shreveport came out of the break on a mission and the IceRays looked stuck in the mud trying to find time and space like they did in the opening frame. Despite the tough start, Corpus Christi went on the power play twice and both resulted in limited chances on the man advantage. With momentum on the Mudbugs side, they were finally able to pierce Bryzgalov off the stick of Brent Litchard who opened the scoring 6:26 into the second. In need of a response, Will Reardon went charging down the sheet juggling a bouncing puck that fell flat in the slot and slammed it home past Goich to tie the game at one. In the aftermath of the goal, IceRays Defensman Raymond Perrault and Mudbugs Forward Duke Ehrhard erupted in a fight that Perrault won handedly and lifted the crowd to their feet.

However, Shreveport would punch back, and it was Litchard again on a one timer for his second of the night and restore a 2-1 lead. The lead would not last long as Cody Kempf was set up by Pierson Sobush and fired a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at two a minute and nine seconds later.

The action did not take long early in the final 20 as Litchard completed his Hat Trick 29 seconds in to give the Mudbugs an early 3-2 advantage. As you would expect the IceRays took no time to get back to level. Reardon was able to jump on a rebound produced by the shot of Carter Krenke and slip it through the five hole of Goich to bring the game back to a tie. With the game in the balance in the final 10 minutes, Corpus Christi had three players sent to the box in a span of a minute and a half giving the Mudbugs a lengthy two-man advantage. With the combination of massive saves by Bryzgalov and key clearances for the Corpus Christi survived over three minutes shorthanded to get the game to overtime.

Both sides traded chances early, but a centering feed by Krenke for Stephan Kuznetsov led to a hooking penalty by Carter Mckay to put the IceRays on their fourth power play of the night. Soderbom took a pass from his fellow Swede Max Ranstrom and hammered a one timer past Goich for the game winning goal and sealing a 4-3 victory for Corpus Christi. The IceRays have now scored a power play goal in five straight games and all three of Soderbom's goals this season have come on the man advantage.

