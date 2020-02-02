Lipanov, Boyd Lift Solar Bears to 5-2 Win over Nailers

February 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHEELING, W.Va. - Alexey Lipanov broke a 2-2 tie in the second period with his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season, and Rich Boyd enjoyed a two-point night to help lift the Orlando Solar Bears (20-18-5-1) to a 5-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers (20-19-5-0) on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, and earn a split of the two-game weekend series.

Lipanov one-timed a cross-ice pass from Chris LeBlanc past Alex D'Orio at 15:41 of the second frame for his ninth of the season to make it 3-2 in favor of Orlando. Michael Brodzinski added the secondary assist on the goal.

With the goal, Lipanov now owns the Solar Bears' single-season record for power-play goals scored by a rookie, passing the previous mark of five shared with Trevor Olson (2018-19), Brent Pedersen (2018-19), J.J. Piccanich (2017-18), Milos Bubela (2016-17) and Jack Rodewald (2015-16).

Both teams traded leads in the first period, as Olson initially scored at 6:06 of the opening stanza to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead with his 15th of the season with Boyd and Peter Abbandonato assisting.

The Nailers responded with goals from Renars Krastenbergs (9:32) and Spencer Trapp (16:19) to put Orlando in a 2-1 deficit, but Boyd tied it at 2-2 for the Solar Bears when Tayler Thompson won an offensive zone faceoff back to Dylan Fitze, who set up Boyd for a wrist shot from the point that beat D'Orio at 18:57 for the rookie's fifth of the season.

After Lipanov pulled Orlando ahead in the second period, Taylor Cammarata netted an unassisted power-play goal at 4:42 of the third for his 10th of the season.

Cody Donaghey sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 17:01 for his second of the season.

Clint Windsor picked up his 10th victory of the season for Orlando with 31 saves on 33 shots against; D'Orio took the loss with 38 stops on 42 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Alexey Lipanov - ORL

2) Rich Boyd - ORL

3) Spencer Trapp - WHL

OTHER NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears went 2-for-2 with the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill

Windsor's win makes him the third Solar Bears rookie goaltender after Kasmir Kaskisuo (2016-17; 14) and Ryan Massa (2015-16; 19) to reach double-digit wins

Olson's goal gives the forward a three-game goal streak (3g)

LeBlanc's and Brodzinski's assists gives each player a two-game assist streak (2a)

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game road trip against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.