Lipanov, Boyd Lift Solar Bears to 5-2 Win over Nailers
February 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHEELING, W.Va. - Alexey Lipanov broke a 2-2 tie in the second period with his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season, and Rich Boyd enjoyed a two-point night to help lift the Orlando Solar Bears (20-18-5-1) to a 5-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers (20-19-5-0) on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, and earn a split of the two-game weekend series.
Lipanov one-timed a cross-ice pass from Chris LeBlanc past Alex D'Orio at 15:41 of the second frame for his ninth of the season to make it 3-2 in favor of Orlando. Michael Brodzinski added the secondary assist on the goal.
With the goal, Lipanov now owns the Solar Bears' single-season record for power-play goals scored by a rookie, passing the previous mark of five shared with Trevor Olson (2018-19), Brent Pedersen (2018-19), J.J. Piccanich (2017-18), Milos Bubela (2016-17) and Jack Rodewald (2015-16).
Both teams traded leads in the first period, as Olson initially scored at 6:06 of the opening stanza to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead with his 15th of the season with Boyd and Peter Abbandonato assisting.
The Nailers responded with goals from Renars Krastenbergs (9:32) and Spencer Trapp (16:19) to put Orlando in a 2-1 deficit, but Boyd tied it at 2-2 for the Solar Bears when Tayler Thompson won an offensive zone faceoff back to Dylan Fitze, who set up Boyd for a wrist shot from the point that beat D'Orio at 18:57 for the rookie's fifth of the season.
After Lipanov pulled Orlando ahead in the second period, Taylor Cammarata netted an unassisted power-play goal at 4:42 of the third for his 10th of the season.
Cody Donaghey sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 17:01 for his second of the season.
Clint Windsor picked up his 10th victory of the season for Orlando with 31 saves on 33 shots against; D'Orio took the loss with 38 stops on 42 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Alexey Lipanov - ORL
2) Rich Boyd - ORL
3) Spencer Trapp - WHL
OTHER NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears went 2-for-2 with the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill
Windsor's win makes him the third Solar Bears rookie goaltender after Kasmir Kaskisuo (2016-17; 14) and Ryan Massa (2015-16; 19) to reach double-digit wins
Olson's goal gives the forward a three-game goal streak (3g)
LeBlanc's and Brodzinski's assists gives each player a two-game assist streak (2a)
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game road trip against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2020
- Defiel Powers Rush to 2-1 Win over Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lipanov, Boyd Lift Solar Bears to 5-2 Win over Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Slip 2-1 to Rush in Sold out Saturday Tilt - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.