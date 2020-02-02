Steelheads Slip 2-1 to Rush in Sold out Saturday Tilt

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (25-16-7) ran out of time in their second-straight comeback bid in a 2-1 loss to the Rapid City Rush (25-17-4) on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,172 fans, the 10th sellout of the season and fourth-straight sellout.

After a scoreless and highly defensive first period, the Rush jumped ahead for the second-straight night. Rush forward Darian Romanko located a loose puck net front and turned a shot into the net at 10:37 for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads nearly had a goal from forward Marc-Olivier Roy later in the frame, but the review reversed the call on the ice and kept the scoreline separated by one.

The Rush added to their advantage with the eventual difference-maker at 7:14 of the third period on a secondary play by defenseman Chris Leibinger off the right post to double the lead, 2-0. While physical play picked up, the Steelheads crossed the goal line for the only time at 13:01 when a shot by defenseman Colton Saucerman was knocked down and turned into the open net by forward Colby McAuley to draw within one at 2-1. However, the Steelheads ran out of chances and fell 2-1 to the Rush.

Rush netminder Gordon Defiel (2-2-1) denied 38 of 39 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (5-8-2) halted 20 of 22 shots in the loss.

