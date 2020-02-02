ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 2, 2020:
Atlanta:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Ben Jones, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [2/1]
Reading:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from Injured Reserve [2/1]
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [2/1]
Wichita:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [2/1]
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [2/1]
