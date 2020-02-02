ECHL Transactions - February 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 2, 2020:

Atlanta:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Ben Jones, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [2/1]

Reading:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from Injured Reserve [2/1]

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [2/1]

Wichita:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [2/1]

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [2/1]

