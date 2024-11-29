Lions Sign DB Tyler Coyle & Running Back Jordan Terrell to Contract Extensions

November 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed two more Americans to contract extensions: defensive back Tyler Coyle and running back Jordan Terrell.

Coyle (6'1, 205 lbs)- joined the Lions practice squad in October after a stint down south that included three regular season games with the Dallas Cowboys from 2021-22 where he recorded eight total tackles.

After suiting up at 35 games at Connecticut from 2016-19 and recording 260 total tackles (161 solo, 99 assisted), 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries, Coyle moved to Purdue for his senior season. With the Boilermakers, he racked up 13 defensive tackles in three contests.

Terrell (5'10, 210 lbs)- returns for a second season with the squad after appearing in three regular season games with 24 rushing yards on three carries. Terrell also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception in a September 13 game against the Toronto Argonauts.

In 35 games at Barton College from 2020-23, the versatile back had 5,487 yards and 44 touchdowns on 969 carries. A 2023 All-American and two-time All-South Atlantic Conference recipient, Jordan rushed for a school-record 403 yards in a 2023 win. The total was 22 yards shy of the Division II single-game record.

