Lions Release End-Of-Season Roster

June 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have released the team's end-of-season roster.

The 20 players included were initially protected by the Lions when the list of protected players was revealed previously.

Notable names on the end-of-season roster include Cedric Montminy, Anthony Beauregard, Nicolas Larivière and Matthew Boucher.

Lions management now has until July 7 to submit a qualifying offer to each of the 20 players; The players will then in turn have until July 22 to either accept the offer or opt to become a free agent.

The end-of-season roster does not include players who hold an American Hockey League (AHL) or National Hockey League (NHL) contract, which was the case for Alex-Olivier Voyer, Zachary Émond and Jakov Novak.

Here is the complete end-of-season roster:

- Lukash Matthews (Defence)

- Jacob Paquette (Defence)

- Cory Thomas (Defence)

- Brycen Martin (Defence)

- Kirby Proctor (Defence)

- Eric Hjorth (Defence)

- Markuss Komuls (Defence)

- Charles-Antoine Paiement (Forward)

- Matthew Boucher (Forward)

- Mason Kohn (Forward)

- Nicolas Larivière (Forward)

- Cedric Montminy (Forward)

- Jonathan Yantsis (Forward)

- Tyler Hylland (Forward)

- Anthony Beauregard (Forward)

- Justin Ducharme (Forward)

- Nicolas Guay (Forward)

- William Lemay (Forward)

- Maxime Trépanier (Forward)

- Ty Smilanic (Forward)

