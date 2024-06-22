Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Season Ending Roster

DULUTH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the club's season ending roster for the 2023-24 campaign. The roster includes six defenseman, two goaltenders, and 11 forwards.

Defense (6): Dylan Carabia, Brenden Datema, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Jay Powell, Jake Willets, and Zach Yoder.

Forwards (11): Parker AuCoin, Josh Boyer, Ryan Cranford, Carson Denomie, Mitch Fossier, Chase Gresock, Michael Marchesan, Jackson Pierson, Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski, and Alex Whelan.

Goaltenders (2): Josh Boyko, Tyler Harmon

In a move made earlier this week, Atlanta has traded forward Brendan Hoffmann to the Idaho Steelheads, completing the futures portion of the trade that sent Parker AuCoin to the Gladiators. AuCoin, 25, skated in 21 ECHL games during the 2023-24 season, 10 of those with Atlanta. He added eight goals (five with the Gladiators) and seven assists, for 15 total points. Gresock, 25, skated in 69 games for the Walleye during the 2023-24 season, accumulating 35 points (16G, 19A).

Additionally, Atlanta has acquired the rights to forward Chase Gresock from the Toledo Walleye, completing the Jacob Graves trade, which saw the Gladiators acquire forward Carson Denomie and defenseman Jake Willets.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET, on August 8th, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

