Kyle Mountain Named Fifth Head Coach of Swamp Rabbits

June 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced that Kyle Mountain has been elevated from Assistant Coach and has been appointed the fifth Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"We're excited to continue to build the momentum of this organization from within," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "We've established our organizational identity as a young, and hungry group, with a heavy style on the ice. Kyle Mountain has more than earned this opportunity. We are confident that he is the leader to continue to build this organization in that vision and do things the right way: engage in the community and develop a high-character roster that competes hard each day."

Mountain joined the Swamp Rabbits for the 2023-24 ECHL Season as the Assistant Coach. In addition to various hockey operations duties, Mountain ran the Swamp Rabbits defense and power play, while also leading skill development and prescouts. Mountain's leadership helped Greenville finish as a top-10 defense in the ECHL last season, averaging under 3.00 goals allowed per game en route to the Swamp Rabbits finish as 2024 South Division Champions.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to lead the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. I am so fortunate to have a role within an organization that has a relentless commitment to excellence and doing things the right way," said Mountain of his appointment as Head Coach. "I look forward to adding to an already outstanding culture and strive to give everything I have to our players, the Swamp Rabbits organization, and the city of Greenville.

"I want to thank Jeff Dickerson, Todd Mackin, and the entire Spire organization for their continuous support and commitment to both me and our team. I'd also like to thank Rich Seeley, the Ontario Reign and the Los Angeles Kings for their constant collaboration and commitment to our affiliation. To our President, Tim Viera, I'm thankful for his belief in me and allowing me to have a hand in building what is already a first-class organization. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Lord for being such an incredible teacher, mentor, and friend. I'm excited for the challenges that lie ahead."

Prior to joining the Swamp Rabbits, Mountain, 33, was the Head Coach of the Neumann University Knights in the NCAA-III ranks. During his six seasons (2017-23) in Aston, Pennsylvania, he led the Knights to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament four times. He served as Assistant Coach under Matt Tendler for two seasons before his appointment as Head Coach.

"Throughout our process, Kyle separated himself as someone who is dedicated to what we're continuing to build with Spire Hockey. He's ready for this opportunity, and we're excited he will lead the Swamp Rabbits in our next chapter," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "Our growth as an organization is predicated on the commitment of the people on our team. Kyle is bought in: the work ethic he brought to our organization last season made us one of the best defensive teams in the league, and aided in the exponential development of our talent. We believe in what we're building in Greenville and Spire Hockey, and I'm excited to watch Kyle lead us in our next step towards excellence."

A native of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Mountain played four years of NCAA collegiate hockey: three with the University of Vermont Catamounts, and his final season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. As a senior, he helped lead the Mavericks to their first-ever Frozen Four in program history in 2015.

SWAMP RABBITS HEAD COACHING HISTORY

KYLE MOUNTAIN (2024-Present)

Andrew Lord (2020-2024)

Kevin Kerr (2018-2020)

Brian Gratz (2015-2018)

Dean Stork (2010-2015)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.