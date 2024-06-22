Matt Ginn Joins Gladiators Coaching Staff

June 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that Matt Ginn has joined the team's coaching staff for the 2024-25 campaign. Ginn, 33, comes to the Gladiators following two seasons as head coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

In his first season as bench boss for the Storm, Ginn posted a 22-28-4 record, which not only served as an eight point increase from 2021-22, but also earned Manchester a playoff bid. This past year, Ginn saw his club continue to improve, amassing 61 points, which led to a fourth place finish in the standings, earning Ginn EIHL coach of the year honors.

"My wife and I are really excited to be joining the Gladiators," Ginn said. "When Nezzy [Derek Nesbitt] reached out, it was an easy decision to say yes to working with him again. It's a great opportunity to begin my coaching career in North America, and I'm looking forward to working with Nezzy to help bring a winning team and culture to the fans in Atlanta."

Ginn, a goaltender out of Lindsay, Ontario, backstopped nine different teams across 18 seasons during his playing career, gaining extensive experience in juniors (OJHL, BCHL), the collegiate ranks (Holy Cross), and professional leagues (AHL, ECHL, EIHL). Ginn played for the Gladiators during the 2015-16, 2016-17, and the 2017-18 seasons, appearing in between the pipes a combined 90 times.

"We are very lucky and thrilled to be adding Matt to the staff and back to the Gladiator organization," head coach Derek Nesbitt commented. "He has done an outstanding job for the Manchester Storm over the past three seasons, first as an assistant, then head coach during the last two years. I couldn't be happier to have Ginner [Matt Ginn] as a teammate once again."

The Gladiators begin the 2024-25 season at home against the Indy Fuel, on Saturday, October 19th, at 7 p.m.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2024-25, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 22, 2024

Matt Ginn Joins Gladiators Coaching Staff - Atlanta Gladiators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.