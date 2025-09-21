Lions Open Upper Bowl for Calgary Rematch on October 4

(Vancouver) - On the heels of Friday's convincing victory in Calgary, the BC Lions announced that upper bowl seating is now OPEN for the rematch on Saturday, October 4 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Kickoff for our third annual Gravy Bowl presented by British Columbia Turkey is 4:00 pm.

Join us for this critical West Division showdown and celebrate an early Thanksgiving on Terry Fox Plaza, as our Backyard Party features free turkey being carved up while supplies last, a large beer garden for fans 19 and over and a pie-eating contest.

Gravy Bowl Tickets start at $19.

The Lions are back in action this Friday, September 26 at home to the Toronto Argonauts in our fifth annual Orange Shirt Day game.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates receive a free Orange Shirt that features our specially designed Indigenous logo.

Tickets start at $19.







