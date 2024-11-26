Lions Acquire Three Draft Picks from Stampeders in Trade for Vernon Adams Jr.

November 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have struck a trade with the Calgary Stampeders for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., the club announced on Tuesday morning.

The Lions acquire Calgary's 2025 round two selection (9th overall), 2025 round four selection (29th overall) and their round two selection in the 2026 CFL Draft. As part of the deal, Calgary also receives a 2025 fourth selection (32nd overall) and round three selection in 2026.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Vernon for his outstanding work and professionalism on and off the field these past three years," said Rigmaiden.

"As we continue to build this roster for next year and beyond, we're excited for the opportunity to acquire more draft picks. Canadian draft picks are the lifeblood of a club's championship aspirations."

