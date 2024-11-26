Stampeders Acquire Big-Play V.A.

November 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release









Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with the BC Lions

(Calgary Stampeders) Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with the BC Lions(Calgary Stampeders)

The Calgary Stampeders have acquired American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in a trade with the BC Lions.

In addition to the veteran pivot, the Stamps receive BC's fourth-round selection (32nd overall) in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft and the Lions' third-round pick in 2026.

In exchange, Calgary sends its second- and fourth-round picks (ninth and 29th overall) in 2025 and its second-round pick in 2026 to BC.

Vernon Adams Jr.

Quarterback

College: Oregon

Height: 5.11

Weight: 200

Born: Jan. 3, 1993

Birthplace: Pasadena, CA

American

Adams is an eight-year veteran who has played a combined 101 regular-season games with BC, the Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"We're excited to bring Vernon to Calgary," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We know he is a dynamic player and great leader and we look forward to him bringing his big talents to the Red and White."

Dave Dickenson will be available to the media today - Tuesday, Nov. 26 - at 2:30 p.m. in the players' lounge at McMahon Stadium. Members of the media must enter through the clubhouse doors at the south end of the stadium.

In 2024, Adams had a 6-3 record as a starter for the Lions as he completed 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had six 300-yard passing games and also carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and three scores. In the Western Semi-Final, Adams passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

For his CFL career, the Pasadena, Calif., native has thrown for 16,190 yards and 96 touchdowns and rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 majors. Adams has a career record of 38-22 as starting QB in the CFL.

Adams has four career starts in the playoffs with 1,177 passing yards including a pair of 300-yard games as well as four rushing touchdowns.

In college, Adams played his senior season (2015) at Oregon and was named the Pac-12 Conference's newcomer of the year. In 10 games for the Ducks, he completed 168 of 259 passes for 2,643 yards with 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Adams also had 147 rushing yards and two scores.

Adams transferred to Oregon after three seasons at Eastern Washington, where he played for current Stampeders quarterbacks coach Beau Baldwin. Adams was 28-6 as a starter with the Eagles and was a first-team Big Sky Conference all-star and the conference's offensive player of the year in both 2013 and 2014. In 37 games at Eastern Washington, he completed 701 of 1,081 passes for 10,438 yards and 110 touchdowns. Adams also had 1,232 yards and 11 touchdowns along the ground.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.