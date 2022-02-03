Lindsay Gardner to Join New Lexington Team as First Female Coach in Atlantic League History

Lexington, Kentucky - The Lexington Legends announced today in connection with Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center that Lindsay Gardner will join the organization in a coaching role.

Beyond her decorated on-field softball career with the Texas Longhorns, the USA National Softball Team, and National Pro Fastpitch, Lindsay Gardner has a long track record of coaching experience. After five seasons serving as Head Softball Coach at St.

Edwards University in Austin, TX, Gardner founded Just Dig In, a baseball and softball training company specializing in hitting mechanics and mindset.

When asked what this position means to her, Lindsay explained, "I have dreamt of this day for many many years. ...I am so thankful for the opportunity and I am blessed with an incredible support staff who helped pave the way for my welcoming into professional baseball."

Lexington Legends CEO, Andy Shea, put the large-scale significance of this hire into perspective saying, "Lindsay is the perfect person at the perfect time to join our organization as we continue to expand the footprint of baseball and softball in Kentucky and on a national scale."

Peter Woodfork, MLB's Senior Vice President for Minor League Operations & Player Development, said: "We are thrilled that one of our partner leagues is welcoming an eminently qualified individual as a coach and continuing the momentum of talented women holding on-field and player-facing roles." Woodfork proceeded to note that Lindsay previously participated in Take The Field, MLB's annual program designed to bring more women into baseball operations and on-field roles.

Lindsay Gardner will serve as the Hitting Development Coordinator for the newest Atlantic League team, whose name will be announced on February 8th. Alongside the Lexington Legends, this new team will share Lexington Legends Ballpark, which will also have a new name announced on February 8th.

