Lincoln Saltdogs Recognized as Social Media Team of the Year

October 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs are proud to announce that they have been named the American Association's Social Media Team of the Year for the second year in a row. The league recognized the Saltdogs for their exceptional work engaging with fans and enhancing the digital experience across various platforms.

"We are very appreciative to receive the Social Media Team of the Year award for a second consecutive season. This honor is only possible due to our marketing team always finding new ways to create and deliver quality content for our fans," commented Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "I would like to thank and congratulate our entire marketing team for all their hard work to keep the award in Lincoln for another season."

The Saltdogs' social media team, led by the full-time staff of Jenna Qualsett and Avery Jelinek, 2024 Social Media Interns Sophie Widman and Reagan Wondercheck, and Media Relations Manager Connor Clark, worked tirelessly to give fans an inside look at the team while providing real-time updates during games. From behind-the-scenes content to player engagement videos, the Saltdogs' social channels have offered an all-access pass to the team, fostering a deeper connection with the fanbase.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the League's Social Media Team of the Year award for the second year in a row. This achievement is a true reflection of the hard work and creativity of our entire team," said Adam Burmood, Director of Marketing. "Avery and Jenna have done a fantastic job managing our promotional materials and organizing a dynamic content calendar, while Sophie and Reagan brought energy and excitement to our game day coverage with their in-game content. Our collaboration has been key to connecting with fans in new and engaging ways, and we're excited to keep raising the bar."

This season, the Saltdogs focused on enhancing the fan experience by showcasing player interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and in-game video reels, allowing fans to feel closer to the action.

The team's social media efforts led to significant growth across all platforms, showcasing their ability to create compelling content that resonates with both local fans and audiences throughout the league

The Lincoln Saltdogs look forward to continuing their commitment to fan engagement and providing even more innovative content in the seasons to come.

