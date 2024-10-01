Lincoln Saltdogs Receive "Broadcast Production of the Year" Award

October 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have been honored as the American Association's "Broadcast Production of the Year" award recipient, the league has announced.

"We are very appreciative and excited to receive the "Broadcast Production of the Year" award as it is a true testament to the dedication and countless hours Ty Schweer and his team puts into preparing and producing a quality entertainment show for each and every game," stated Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to congratulate Ty and his video production team for a well-deserved award."

The Saltdogs rolled out multiple new features to its broadcasts in 2024 including: live picture-in-picture Multiview, multi-angle replays providing the best angles of the best plays, new cameras angles and upgrades to existing cameras, and new ways to bring live data and stats to viewers.

2024 marked a major shift in our video production department's approach to each game and has laid the groundwork for even more improvements in the coming seasons.

"We're honored to receive the "Broadcast Production of the Year" award after another season dedicated to providing the best viewing experience not just for Saltdogs fans, but for every American Association fan," stated Video Production Manager Ty Schweer. "This would not have been possible without the hard work of our entire video production staff. Their enthusiasm was infectious and their constant desire to improve made each broadcast better than the last."

