Henson and Two Newcomers Sign with Saltdogs

April 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three more players for the 2025 season.

Jacob Roberts will make his debut with Lincoln in 2025. The 6'0" 220-pound right-hander joins the Saltdogs pitching staff. A graduate of Omaha Central High School, Roberts played collegiately for Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida. In 2023, Roberts started nine games, recording three complete game performances. This past summer, Roberts played in the Northwoods League for the Bismark Larks and struck out 18 batters in 11.1 innings.

Spencer Henson returns to Lincoln in 2025. The 6'2" 240-pound right-handed hitter will provide some pop in the Saltdogs lineup, this season. In 56 games with Lincoln last year, the first baseman/designated hitter smacked 10 homeruns with 35 rbi's. A 2019 9th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees, Henson played collegiately at Oral Roberts University, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he hit .352 with 29 home runs and 110 rbi's over three seasons

Brody Fahr will join Henson along the Lincoln infield this season. The 6'0" 175-pound left-handed bat played collegiately at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. In four seasons with the Blue Hose, the middle infielder hit .318 and drove in 118 runs. This past summer, Fahr played for the Frederick Keys and hit .311 in 69 games, while stealing 10 bases.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

