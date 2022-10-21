Lincoln Saltdogs Announce Shane Tritz as New General Manager

October 21, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the hiring of Shane Tritz as the team's new General Manager. Shane joins the club after spending the previous three-plus years as the Executive Director of the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City, SD.

"Having Shane join the Lincoln Saltdogs front office team is a great addition to the organization and the Lincoln community," President Charlie Meyer said. "Shane's knowledge and experience of the American Association and Independent Professional Baseball will be a real asset for all of us."

The 2023 season will mark Shane's 21st season in professional baseball -- prior to his time with the United Sports Academy, Tritz spent a total of 20 years in the professional game. Shane began his career as an intern with the Sioux City Explorers in 1999 before joining the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate in Omaha in 2000.

Shane returned to the Sioux City Explorers for the 2001 and 2002 seasons, before spending the next three seasons in South Texas as the General Manager with the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League.

In 2006, Tritz returned to the Sioux City Explorers to serve as team's Vice President/General Manager, a position he would hold for 13 seasons until 2018. In 2013, Shane was honored as the American Association Executive of the Year.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and my family, and I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join the Lincoln Saltdogs organization," Tritz said. "The Saltdogs have a rich history and tradition in the community and as a member of the American Association, and I am looking forward to being part of an organization that always places a high emphasis on providing fans and community members with a first-class experience during each visit to Haymarket Park. I would like to thank the Abel family and Charlie Meyer for giving me the opportunity to join such a storied franchise."

Shane is originally from Sioux City, IA and attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in Sports Management in 1999. He and his wife, Holly, reside in the Lincoln area along with daughters Morgan (20) and Peyton (16).

For more information, please feel free to contact Shane at (402) 474-BALL (2255) or via email at shanet@saltdogs.com.

The Lincoln Saltdogs are a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball and the 2023 season will mark the Saltdogs 22nd season of providing affordable family entertainment. Stay tuned all offseason long for information regarding next year's schedule, promotions and ticketing options!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 21, 2022

Lincoln Saltdogs Announce Shane Tritz as New General Manager - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.