Lile Named Carolina League Player of the Week

July 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNats outfielder Daylen Lile was named the Carolina League Player of the Week, for the week of July 3rd-9th

During the most recent series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, Lile went 8-17 (.471) with a home run, three doubles, a triple, six RBI's, and scored six times himself, all while drawing five walks and only striking out twice.

After missing all of 2022 due to an elbow injury, Lile has established himself as one of the most productive hitters in the league this season. He ranks in the top 10 in the Carolina League in Batting Average, Slugging Percentage, On-Base Percentage, RBI, OPS, Extra Base Hits, Total Bases, and Runs Scored. Lile is the first FredNat to win a Player of the Week award this season.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.