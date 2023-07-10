Chris Janson Headlines 2023 Fall Jam at Segra Park

July 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Big Red Barn Retreat and iHeart Media, today announced that the annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark concert will return to Segra Park Saturday, October 7 and will feature Chris Janson as the headline artist.

Chris Janson, a country artist from Perryville, Missouri, is a multi-platinum songwriter and artist, who's top hits include Triple Platinum "Buy Me a Boat" and number one songs "Fix a Drink" and "Good Vibes". Janson also had "Drunk Girl" nominated for ACM's Video of the Year. The 37-year-old has written for artists like Tim McGraw, Justin Moore and Cody Johnson as well.

Tickets for the concert start at $40 for seating bowl tickets and attendees can purchase field passes for $25. Veterans who purchase in advance can buy their tickets for $25. Club seats are also available for purchase for $50. Tickets for Fall Jam go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 am and will be available for purchase online at FirefliesTickets.com.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards veterans and first responders who are rehabilitating at Big Red Barn Retreat.

Brooks Herring, a local South Carolinian, a veteran and a current student at the University of South Carolina's Doctor of Physical Therapy program will open for Janson. Herring's top hits include: "The Good Parts" and "Home for Good".

The Fireflies return home for Dinosaur Weekend June 14-16. Come to Segra Park to get a dinosaur bobblehead giveaway and see some of Eddie's life-sized dinosaurs. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2023

Chris Janson Headlines 2023 Fall Jam at Segra Park - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.