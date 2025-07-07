LHP Santucci, RHP Gordon Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that LHP Jonathan Santucci and RHP R.J. Gordon have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Santucci, 22, the Mets' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is 5-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) this season with High-A Brooklyn, his first year playing professionally. He is also the fourth-highest ranked pitcher in the Mets system. Santucci's ERA ranked ninth in the South Atlantic League (SAL) and the lefty had 75 strikeouts over 67.2 innings pitched.

The Leominster, Mass., native was selected by the Mets with the 46th overall pick (second round) of the 2024 draft out of Duke.

Gordon, 23, is 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) this year with the Cyclones and is also pitching in his first professional season. He had 76 strikeouts, tied for ninth highest in the SAL, over 67.2 innings pitched. He ranked seventh in the league in ERA and 10th in average against (.233).

The Santa Clarita, CA, native was selected by the Mets in the 13th round of the 2024 draft out of Oregon.

The Rumble Ponies (8-4, 53-26) continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:07 p.m. as they begin a six-game series against the Altoona Curve (Pirates AA Affiliate).

