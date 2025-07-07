Trey Gibson Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Right-handed pitcher Trey Gibson of the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 30 - July 6, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Gibson delivered the first complete game shutout of his career on Wednesday, July 2 against Richmond. The Orioles No. 14 prospect pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out six.

It's the first seven inning complete game thrown by a Baysox pitcher since Justin Armbruester in June 2023. Gibson holds a 2.05 ERA in five starts with the Baysox over 26.1 innings pitched.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Orioles as an undrafted free agent in August 2023 out of Liberty. The Yorktown, Va. native is in his first season with the Baysox after being promoted to Double-A Chesapeake from High-A Aberdeen on June 3. Gibson has struck out 98 batters on the season between High-A and Double-A, which leads all Orioles minor leaguers and is tied for the 10th most in Minor League Baseball.

Gibson is the second Baysox pitcher to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week this season. He joins teammate Nestor German who was named on June 16.

Chesapeake continues its nine-game homestand on Tuesday, July 8 at 6:35 pm against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Prince George's Stadium.

