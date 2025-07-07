Castro Named Eastern League Player of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30th through July 6th.

Castro appeared in six games during the week, hitting a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI, and five runs scored. The 22-year-old collected multiple hits in each of the games he played last week and currently has a nine-game hit streak.

In 46 games this season, Castro is hitting .301 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization.

Castro was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2019.

This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors June 23rd through June 28th, and David Sandlin took home the award for the week of June 16th through 22nd. Sandlin also earned the award for the week of May 26th through June 1st.

Additionally, Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of May 19th through the 25th and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park in Portland on Tuesday, July 8th. The homestand features a Kristian Campbell bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans) on Tuesday, Taylor Night on Wednesday, a 12:05 PM game on Thursday, Fireworks and Christmas in July on Friday, Marvel Night on Saturday, and Military Appreciation Day on Sunday. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.