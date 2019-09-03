Lexington's Emma Tiedemann Named SAL Media Relations Director of the Year

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Emma Tiedemann of the Lexington Legends has been selected as the South Atlantic League's Media Relations Director of the Year, which recognizes outstanding performance in achieving publicity and visibility for their club through traditional, broadcast and digital media.

"Emma truly is a one of a kind employee who, in less than two calendar years, has made a tremendously positive contribution to the Legends, our Community, and our League," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

Tiedemann, in her second season with the Legends, was initially hired in a seasonal role but was promoted as Lexington's full-time Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations in 2019. In addition to the broadcast, game notes, player interviews, coordinating with the clubhouses and local media relations she now manages the entire press box, A/V staff, social media, and has proven to be a great salesperson with events, groups, and corporate sales.

Partnering with "non-traditional" media has been a main focus for Tiedemann. Those relationships and her "Blogger of the Ballgame" creation has expanded the Legends' digital reach tremendously. In the last 12 months, Tiedemann has developed relationships, participated in interviews and had a story and coverage with 2 international, 17 national, and 11 local media outlets. She also created "Drive Around the Diamond Presented by Kentucky Lottery" which has been impactful on social media, deepening our fans' connections to our players.

She has 14 direct reports during the season between media relations interns, A/V Director, official scorer, PA announcer, video board operators, in-stadium music, photography interns, and camera operators. She manages their schedule, hours, and is on pace to end the season under budget while producing a fantastic gameday operation and experience.

This season, the Legends hosted the biggest Pride Event our organization has ever done, and Emma was a huge reason for that. She was meticulously organized the entire time leading up to the event and throughout the event and coordinated ten LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations to have a presence at the Ballpark. After the event, many remarked that it was the first time that many LGBTQ+ organizations had been at the same place at the same time. Over $16,000 was raised and was distributed to the ten organizations based on the presence and contributions, made that day. Three days later the Kentucky Secretary of State, came to the Ballpark and recognized the Legends with a Corporations for the Commonwealth Award.

