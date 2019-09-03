GreenJackets to Host Lexington in Game #1 of the South Atlantic League Playoffs

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will host Game #1 of the South Atlantic League South Division Championship Series on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:05 p.m. from SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. The GreenJackets will play a three-game series with the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals).

Games two and three of the series will take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday September 6th, and Saturday September 7th.

"This group of guys deserves to play postseason baseball," GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. "We need our fans to fill up the ballpark on Wednesday. When we clinched on Sunday we were feeding off that energy and we'd love to have them here tomorrow."

The GreenJackets finished the regular season with a 77-61 record, the best of any team in the SAL South Division. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Fans can enjoy some Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo as they'll have an opportunity to win prizes as they play along while the game rolls on.

A variety of canned alcoholic beverages will be on sale for $3 from 6-8 p.m. Fans our encouraged to wear green to the ballpark for operation #GreenOut. Tickets are available at GreenJacketsbaseball.com or you can call the SRP Park Box Office at (803) 349-WINS (9467). Tickets are also available at the link below.

Divisional Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, September 4th vs. Lexington Legends 7:05 PM

Link: https://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?agencyMILB&orgid52689&pid8755602

