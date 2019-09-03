Marshall and WVU Set to Play Fall Exhibition Game at Appalachian Power Park

September 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Marshall Thundering Herd and the West Virginia University Mountaineers have announced that they will play a fall exhibition baseball game at Appalachian Power Park on Friday, September 27, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, and general admission is free for everyone. Select concession stands will be open during the game, and all of the Power's normal hospitality options are available for purchase.

Fans who want to secure a group package for the Friday evening showcase, including tickets to the Party Deck, Party Plank, Lowe's Backyard Patio, Corona Beach House, or a picnic, should call the Power at 304-344-2887. Suite access for the game may be available on a limited basis.

For coverage of the event, go to the Marshall Thundering Herd's website, herdzone.com, and West Virginia University's website, wvusports.com, or follow them on Twitter (@HerdBaseball and @WVUBaseball).

Season tickets for the 16th season of Power baseball in 2020 will go on sale soon. For more information on the Power's upcoming season, the 2020 schedule and ticket packages, call us at 304-344-BATS or visit us online at wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.