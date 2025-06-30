Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward McKenzie Weinert for 2025/26 Season

June 30, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the transfer of forward McKenzie Weinert as a transfer addition to its women's team for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Weinert joins Lexington SC after completing the 2024/25 season with Spokane Zephyr FC in the USL Super League. She originally joined the club on loan from Seattle Reign FC before finalizing a permanent transfer in early 2025. During her time in Spokane, Weinert made 23 appearances and scored three goals while adding one assist. She was named USL Super League Player of the Month for April after a standout month that included all three of her goals and her assist.

A native of Milwaukie, Oregon, Weinert played collegiately at Oregon State University before transferring to the University of Washington. Over her college career, she totaled 97 appearances, 25 goals and 14 assists. She earned All-Pac-12 honors and was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team.

Weinert began her professional career as a national team replacement player with Seattle Reign FC in 2023 and was retained into the following season before her move to Spokane. Lexington SC will look to her as a key piece of its attacking unit heading into the 2025-26 campaign, which begins in August.

Fans can expect to see the team in action on July 13, 2025, as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason friendly at Lynn Family Stadium.







