Lexington Sporting Club Bolsters Squad with Veteran Addition of Allison Pantuso

June 30, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the signing of defender and midfielder Allison Pantuso for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Pantuso, a Thousand Oaks, California, native, brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to Lexington's roster. A versatile and consistent presence, she most recently played for Brooklyn FC during the 2024/25 USL Super League season, where she started and played every single minute of all 28 matches, totaling 2,520 minutes.

Prior to her time in Brooklyn, Pantuso competed professionally across Europe with clubs in Switzerland, France, Finland and Sweden. Her international resume includes appearances with FF Lugano in the Swiss Women's Super League and IFK Kalmar in Sweden's Damallsvenskan.

Pantuso played collegiately at Oregon State University, where she made 71 appearances and served as team captain. She was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team and earned team MVP honors in her final season.

Lexington SC continues to build a strong and experienced roster for its second season in the Gainbridge Super League. The 2025/26 campaign will kick off this August and run through June.

Fans can expect to see the team in action on July 13, 2025, as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason friendly at Lynn Family Stadium.







