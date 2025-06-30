Lexington Sporting Club Signs Defender Alyssa Bourgeois for 2025/26 Season

June 30, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the transfer of defender Alyssa Bourgeois to its women's team for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Bourgeois joins Lexington SC after a strong 2024/25 campaign with Spokane Zephyr FC in the USL Super League. The Maynard, Massachusetts, native made 24 appearances in her debut professional season and played a key role on a defensive unit that earned multiple clean sheets.

She was selected 47th overall by the Houston Dash in the 2024 NWSL Draft before beginning her professional career in Spokane.

At the collegiate level, Bourgeois began her career at Boston University before transferring to Santa Clara University. She totaled 51 appearances, including 43 starts, for the Broncos and recorded one goal and six assists. She earned All-West Coast Conference honorable mention honors and was named to the WCC All-Academic Team.

The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season will mark Lexington SC's second year in the league. The club competes in the United Soccer League's full-season format, which runs from fall through spring.

Fans can expect to see the team in action on July 13, 2025, as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason friendly at Lynn Family Stadium.







