Lexington SC vs Union Omaha: July 6, 2024
June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2024
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville Sc - Forward Madison FC
- Come Meet the Zephyr FC Players - Spokane Velocity FC
- Chattanooga Takes on Omaha in Jägermeister Cup, Round 5 - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Steals a Point on the Road at Spokane Despite Late Numbers Disadvantage
- Preview: Lexington SC Heads to Spokane for Road Fixture against Velocity FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Weekend Wrap-Up: Men's USL Jägermeister Cup Unbeaten Run Comes to a Close While USL W League Soars with UK Stars
- Preview: Lexington SC Makes USL League One Return Away at Forward Madison FC
- Lexington Sporting Club announces addition of defender 'CC' Uche to League One roster