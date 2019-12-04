Lexington Legends Praise Congressional Effort

(Lexington, Kentucky) - Dec. 4, 2019 - The Lexington Legends today praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.

"We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB's effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

The back-to-back South Atlantic League Champions Lexington Legends have been identified as one of the 42 franchises facing elimination under the MLB proposal.

Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

"We are proud to represent communities across the state of Kentucky," said Shea "We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress, including Rep. Andy Barr (Kentucky-6), are willing to join us."

