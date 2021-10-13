Lexington Legends Clinch Spot in 2021 ALPB Championship Series

October 13, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 10-3 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the 2021 ALPB Championship Series.

In year one of playing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the Legends will once again have the chance to compete for a championship.

"This is the standard for our organization," said Andy Shea, Owner and CEO of the Legends. "The Legends have always prided ourselves on success on and off the field and that's what we've continued to do. It's always special when you have the chance to win it all."

The Lexington Legends will play games one and two on the road against the Long Island Ducks in a best- of-five series. The Legends will come home and host game three Monday evening (10/18). If necessary, the Legends will also host games four and five, Tuesday and Wednesday (10/19, 10/20).

First pitch Monday night will be 6:31pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

For tickets, please visit lexingtonlegends.com or call the box office at 859-422-7867.

The 2021 Lexington Legends playoffs are proudly presented by Lexington Clinic.

