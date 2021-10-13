Ducks Win Record Fifth Consecutive Division Championship

Long Island Ducks celebrate the North Division championship

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-4 on Wednesday night in Game Three of the North Division Championship Series at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Ducks win the best-of-three series two games to one and are the 2021 North Division champions.

The Ducks struck first in the opening inning on a two-out RBI single to center field by L.J. Mazzilli off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson. Long Island extended their lead to three in the second on Ty Kelly's sacrifice fly to right and a fielding error by Zach Collier that scored Hector Sanchez. Mazzilli's sac fly to center in the fourth made it a 4-0 ballgame.

Collier trimmed the Blue Crabs deficit to 4-2 in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double to right off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. Chris Shaw answered with a leadoff solo home run to center in the sixth, increasing the Ducks lead to three. Southern Maryland closed to within 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth on LeDarious Clark's solo homer to center and a wild pitch that scored Jordan Howard. However, the Blue Crabs were never able to pull even.

Iorio (1-0) earned the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four. Thompson (0-1) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings. Rob Griswold earned his first save of the postseason with two scoreless innings of relief.

Steve Lombardozzi led the Flock offensively with three hits and a run scored. Shaw added two hits, an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks now advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series for a league-record fifth consecutive season and will face the South Division champion Lexington Legends. Long Island will host Game One of the best-of-five series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home playoff games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

