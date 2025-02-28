Lexington Legends Announce New Facial Hair Policy: Mustaches Only

February 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are bringing a touch of old-school baseball flair to the ballpark with a bold new team policy: mustaches are now the only approved facial hair style for players and staff.

This throwback rule pays homage to baseball's golden eras, when legends of the game sported iconic mustaches on their way to greatness. The new policy aligns with the team's commitment to blending tradition with entertainment while embracing the fun-loving, community-driven spirit that defines the Lexington Legends.

"The mustache is a timeless symbol of baseball's greatest personalities," said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "From Rollie Fingers to Keith Hernandez, some of the game's most legendary figures wore mustaches with pride. We're leaning into that tradition while giving our players and fans something fun to rally around."

While beards and goatees will no longer be permitted under team guidelines, mustaches of all shapes and sizes are not only allowed but encouraged. The team plans to embrace the new look with themed promotional nights, including "Mustache Madness" giveaways, a "Best Mustache" contest, and special appearances by Lexington Legends players sporting their best 'staches.

Fans are invited to join the movement by growing their own mustaches and showing them off at the ballpark. For those who can't, don't worry-stick-on mustaches will be available at the team store so everyone can be part of the fun.

The new policy takes effect immediately, and players are already embracing the challenge. Expect to see some impressive mustache game when the Legends take the field this season.

For tickets, promotions, and more information, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com or follow the team on social media.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.