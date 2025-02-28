Ghost Peppers Sign Ethan Skender to a 2025 Contract

February 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed former Padres farmhand Ethan Skender to a 2025 contract, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Skender, 28, was drafted by San Diego in 2016. He played for the Padres organization until 2022, reaching as high as Double-A San Antonio.

The Metamora, Illinois native played in the Frontier League in each of the past two seasons.

With Evansville in 2023, Skender hit .263 with a .768 OPS and stole 22 bases in 83 games.

Skender spent the 2024 season with Lake Erie, swiping 17 bags in 39 games and posting a .702 OPS.

Coming off a season where Gastonia led the South Division with 265 stolen bases, the Peppers added a speedster in Skender.

Skender is listed as a utility player whose primary positions are second and third base. He joins Jake Hoover and Alan Alonso as versatile utility players who have signed with the Ghost Peppers for the 2025 season. Including RHP Jimmie Sherfy, Skender is the fifth player signing announced by Gastonia this offseason.

