Lexington Legends Announce Exciting Home Series with Promotions Galore

August 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to welcome fans to Legends Field for an action-packed home series starting Tuesday, August 13, against the Charleston Dirty Birds featuring a variety of special promotions sure to delight fans of all ages.

Tuesday, August 13 - $2 Tuesday Presented by Great Clips

Fans can kick off the series with $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. Enjoy $2 tickets and select ballpark snack options during this fan-favorite promotion. The day features a doubleheader, with gates opening at 5:00 PM and the first game beginning at 5:30 PM. Don't miss this opportunity to catch two games for an unbeatable price!

Wednesday, August 14 - Waggy Wednesday

Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Waggy Wednesday, where dogs are welcome to join the fun! Enjoy BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) hot dogs while you and your pup cheer on the Legends. Gates open at 6:00 PM, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM. It's a paw-some way to spend your evening!

Thursday, August 15 - Thirsty Thursday

Wrap up the series with Thirsty Thursday, the perfect way to quench your thirst while watching the Legends in action. Enjoy $2 domestic beers and $3 craft beers as you take in the game. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and the first pitch is at 6:45 PM. Bring your friends and make it a night to remember!

Don't miss out on the excitement at the ballpark this week! Grab your tickets now and join the Lexington Legends for a week of fun, food, and fantastic baseball.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com.

